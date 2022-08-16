Indore: Sporadic rain fails to dampen Independence Day spirit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sporadic rain throughout the day failed to dampen the spirit of the Independence Day celebration on Monday.

The weather remained pleasant throughout the day. Regional Meteorological Department officials have warned of heavy rainfall in many districts of the Indore Division till Tuesday morning.

The city had received about 1.1 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on Monday but the cool breezes pulled down the day temperature by three degrees Celsius below normal.

"The depression hovering over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh has moved west-northwestwards over East Madhya Pradesh northwest of Jabalpur, east-southeast of Sagar, and east-southeast of Guna (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually to a well-marked low-pressure area by August 16," met officials said adding "The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Sagar, centre

of depression over East Madhya Pradesh, Pendra Road, Balasore and thence east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these conditions, west Madhya Pradesh, especially districts of Indore division may witness heavy rainfall for a couple of days."

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal while the night temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius which was normal.

Humidity on Monday morning was 93 per cent while it was 90 per cent in the evening.