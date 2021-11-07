Indore: Spiritual camp Reehai held at St Paul's College

Indore

A three-day spiritual camp titled Reehai was organised at Saint Paul's College. The three-day programme concluded on Saturday. It was organised under the aegis of Youth and Calling Commission of Indore Diocese.

About 350 youths from different places like Indore, Ujjain, Jhabua, Udaipur and other cities participated in the camp. Bishop (Dr) Chacko blessed the camp.

Father Don Basco and Father Sumit Tahir conducted the camp.

In his discourse, Father Tahir said, “Today there are many worldly temptations in front of the youth.” He added that everyday youngsters have to go through many tests and because of this, many youths, even without wanting to fall into these temptations and become victims of addictions.

“Reehai means getting rid of such addictions. We especially pray for the youth that may God give them wisdom and help them make right decisions while facing such choices,” Fr Tahir said.

He added that the camp aimed to teach youngsters about temptations and ways to deal with them.

“In this camp, we explained to the youngsters that when Satan tempts us, then how we should avoid that temptation, and even if we are tempted, how to release ourselves, how to get rid of the addictions,” Fr Tahir said.

Sister Sushila; Sister Shashi; youth president of the state Adrin Paul; Youth representative Pradip Bariya; Anto Arockya Niveda; Hemlata Maravi; secretary Lawerence D’Souza; Sister Samad, Member Of Indore Diocese Mathias Kelva; Sumit Devda lead the camp.

All the information was given by Father Babu and BA Alvares of Indore Christian Media Forum.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 12:09 AM IST