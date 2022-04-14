Indore: Special cover on ‘Bhim Janmabhoomi’ released

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the completion of 31 years of the ‘Bhim Janmabhoomi’ Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial, a special cover was issued at the head post-office, Mhow. It was released under the joint aegis of superintendent of the post-office, Indore division and Cantonment Board, Mhow, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar on Wednesday.

Rajendra Chandrakant Jagtap, chief executive officer, Cantonment Board, Mhow, was the guest at the programme. As special guest, Madhavi Bhargava, deputy executive officer, Cantonment Board, Mhow, was also present. Brijesh Kumar, postmaster-general of the Indore zone, presided over the programme.

The guests made a special mention about Baba Saheb, saying he had drafted the Constitution considering the rights and concerns of every citizen of the country. He urged that education must be received by everyone, and, no matter what the situation, one should always be focused on one’s goal.

The other speakers said the thinking of Baba Saheb was far ahead of his times and it was because of him that, today, we have got respect for women in society, voting rights and a Sunday holiday. “We’re grateful to him for drafting the Constitution, giving us all equal rights today,” they said.

Satish Agrawal, superintendent of the Cantonment Board, Mhow, and his team, Jagdish Prasad, assistant superintendent (Investigation) of the postal department’s regional office, Shrinivas Joshi, manager, GPO, and other officers and employees were also present.

The programme was conducted by BS Malaviya, assistant superintendent (HQ). Ashok Jakhode, assistant superintendent (Excursion) proposed the vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:49 PM IST