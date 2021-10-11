Indore: ​SP Bagri leads drive against drunk drivers

Indore:

The police launched a drive against people riding or driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, late on Saturday night. More than a dozen vehicles were seized by the police for violating rules.

The drive was carried out a team led by SP (east) Ashutosh Bagri. During the drive, the police officers spotted a girl shouting on the top of her voice through the open sunroof of a car at Vijay Nagar intersection. They stopped the car and when they checked the driver, he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The driver told police that he did not know the girl and he had given her a lift from Bhanwarkuan and he was going to drop her at Nipania. However, after getting inside the car instead of sitting normally, she started shouting from the open sunroof. The police slapped a challan on the driver and told him not to give lift to unknown people, especially during night.

During the checking at Vijay Nagar square, a bike rider came at very high speed. He would have hit ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi, who was checking the vehicles. The police imposed a challan for over speeding against the bike rider. He was also advised to drive carefully.



Youth were dancing on the street

Four youths were dancing after parking their car on the road near C-21 Mall. There was loud music playing in their car. On getting the information, police reached and took them to the police station. Police took prohibitory action against the four and seized their car. In another action, the police stopped a car at Kanadiya Bypass. The car driver was drunk and he was going somewhere with his other family members. His car was seized and they issued a challan.

SP Bagri said that driving under the influence of alcohol is very dangerous. By doing this you put your life as well as the lives of others in danger. The youth should not drive under intoxication and should not create ruckus. If anyone is found in such a situation, the police will take action against the person in concerned and will seize the vehicles.

