Indore: Soon, IMC to appoint consultant for solar plant at Jalud

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation is soon going to appoint a consultant for the proposed solar plant which is to come up at Jalud pumping station.

During a review meeting, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed IMC electricity department In-charge Rakesh Akhand to float tender appointing a consultant for the solar plant at the earliest.

IMC is going to setup 120 MW solar plant at Jalud to reduce its monthly power consumption. Funds of Rs 500 crore would be raised through Green Masala Bonds.

During the review meeting, CA Santosh Muchhal gave a presentation on the proposed plant at Jalud / Yashwant Sagar.

After the presentation, directed the additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar to present the latest status and detailed information regarding the allotment of government land for setting up 120 MW solar plant in Jalud.

She stated that land allotment process should be completed as early as possible.

Pal also directed additional municipal commissioner Virbhadra Sharma and Muchhal for doing financial management for the solar plant.

IMC spends about Rs 21 crore on electricity for supplying Narmada water from Jalud to Indore city.

Once the green energy solar plant is setup, the IMC power expenditure would cut down by 40 to 50 per cent.