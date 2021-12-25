Indore: Soon, five MSME clusters to come up in Indore, says Lalwani

Indore

Local MP Shankar Lalwani here on Friday said that Indore will soon start 5 clusters for MSME industries.“Indore started one of India’s biggest logistic clusters and the semiconductor cluster will start soon,” he said while addressing MSME conclave at IIT Indore.

The conclave was part of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan, which is being jointly organised by IIT Indore, Vigyan Bharati and MP Council for Science and Technology.

Laghu Udyog Bharti president Mahesh Gupta talked about the role of Laghu Udyog in achieving a $5 trillion economy.IIT Indore director Prof Neelesh Jain mentioned the institute's contribution to improve air quality for a clean and safe environment.

He emphasised the need to have chip manufacturing clusters at national-level and at least one in MP.Seema Mishra, chairman of Programme Committee of Textile Association of India, Madhya Pradesh, focused on the role of women in growth of MSME sector.Association of Industries MP president Pramod Dafria spoke about the MSME sustainable requirements for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Other experts focused on export opportunities for MSME in MP and government schemes related to MSME.Conclave on Fabless and Fab Semiconductor Ecosystem started with a keynote talk by Dr Satya Gupta, president VLSI Society of India, Satya focused on the vision and roadmap of India in the semiconductor industry.

In another talk, Navin Bishnoi, senior director, Marvell India Pvt Ltd spoke about the industry opportunities in India and how industries are coming hand in hand with the government to make India self resilient in the semiconductor market.Conference on Indian Knowledge System focused on the technologies and philosophy used in ancient India.

Prof BN Jagtap from IIT Bombay talked about the technology, trade and commerce growth from ancient times to the 19th Century in India.Dr Bhawna Vyas from Triveni Museum focused on the gurukul pramapara in ancient times for education.

Dr Minakshee, University of Allahabad, talked about the tourism perspective of Shankaracharya.Conference on agriculture, agritech, biodiversity conservation and traditional knowledge shares the techniques used in MP for agriculture in the traditional way.

Dr Milind Ratnaparkhe, principal scientist, ICAR-Indian Institute of Soyabean Research Indore discussed about how technology is being involved in farming to increase production.Conference on women empowerment and gender equality in science and technology saw Padmashri Dr Janak Palta McGilligan and Mhow university vice chancellor Dr Asha Shukla as main speakers.

The intention of the conference is to discuss the issues and challenges faced by women to pursue higher education.Conference on music and science was organized at Renaissance University to discuss about the importance of science in music.Astronomy conference organized at IIT Indore. Prof S K Pandey, Dr GC Anupama talked about ASI and Astronomical developments in India and how India is competing equally with other countries to make India powerful in space and astronomy sector.

Need to work on uplift of manufacturing industry: DRDO chief

Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has said that the country has to work progressively in the uplift of the manufacturing industry and material processing sector to be Atmanirbhar Bharat.His utterance came during a conference on the theme “New Age Technologies” organised by Shri Vaishnav Vidypeeth Vishwavidyalaya (SVVV) on Thursday as part of ongoing Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan (MPVS)-2021.

As many as 17 conferences and three conclaves are being organised in different institutions under the banner of MPVS which is jointly being conducted by IIT Indore, Vigyan Bharati and MP Council for Science and Technology.

Reddy was special guest at the conference held at SVVV in virtual mode.The chief guest of the inaugural ceremony was Padmashri Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor, IIT Madras. SVVV vice-chancellor Dr Upinder Dhar talked about how new technologies like AI, ML and IOT can benefit human life.Jhunjhunwala talked about the harmful effects caused due to global warming and discussed the methods to reduce global warming. He talked about solar, wind and Hydrogen fuel to be used and explored as future resources of energy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:13 AM IST