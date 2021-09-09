Indore: Son, mother get 10 years jail in dowry harassment case

Indore

A son and his mother were given 10 years imprisonment in a dowry harassment case by a local court here.



Additional government advocate Sanjay Shukla said additional sessions judge (Class II) Uttam Kumar Dabi sentenced Anand Barfa (28) and his mother Tulsibai Barfa (55) for their crime.

Shukla said that the victim Sheetal and Anand got married and even though Anand received dowry of Rs 2 lakhs he was not satisfied. He and his mother constantly harassed Sheetal mentally and also inflicted physical abuse on her and told her to bring more dowry from her parent's house. Unable to bear the constant torture and humiliation, Sheetal committed suicide by hanging herself and left a suicide note in which she blamed her husband and her mother-in-law.

Shukla said that during the trial Anand was unable to answer most of the questions posed by the prosecution.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:46 PM IST