Indore: Software engineer booked for rape

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer was booked for raping a girl on the pretext of marriage in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Thursday. The accused hails from Mandleshwar in Khargone district and was staying here with the accused after marriage on stamp paper. No arrest has been made till the filing of the report.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Maniya Upadhye said that the girl has lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Manish through a social media platform a year ago. She befriended him and later they married on a stamp paper and were staying in a rented house in the Dwarkapuri area for a few months.

The accused is from Mandleshwar and when he reached the city, he also called the girl here.

He allegedly made physical relations with the girl. When she told him to marry him legally and in the presence of the family members, the accused refused to do so. He also left the place where he and the girl were living.

The girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint. A case under the relevant section has been registered against the accused and a search is on for him.