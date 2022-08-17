e-Paper Get App

Indore: Smart Road construction to restart after a week’s gap

The delay caused immense misery to residents living in nearby areas. Work is going on at a slow pace in many parts of the road including parts at Gorakund, Malharganj, Tori Corner, Khajuri Bazar, and other parts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The road construction from Jawahar Marg to Bada Ganpati via Chandra Bhaga and Imli Bazar, being developed as Smart Road, which was on hold for the last one week due to unavailability of workers restarted again after festive holidays and weekends.

The delay caused immense misery to residents living in nearby areas. Work is going on at a slow pace in many parts of the road including parts at Gorakund, Malharganj, Tori Corner, Khajuri Bazar, and other parts. Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal had also reprimanded the officials during her inspection visit recently.

HomeIndoreIndore: Smart Road construction to restart after a week’s gap

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes