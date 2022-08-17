Indore: Smart Road construction to restart after a week’s gap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The road construction from Jawahar Marg to Bada Ganpati via Chandra Bhaga and Imli Bazar, being developed as Smart Road, which was on hold for the last one week due to unavailability of workers restarted again after festive holidays and weekends.

The delay caused immense misery to residents living in nearby areas. Work is going on at a slow pace in many parts of the road including parts at Gorakund, Malharganj, Tori Corner, Khajuri Bazar, and other parts. Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal had also reprimanded the officials during her inspection visit recently.