Indore: ​Smart City signs MoU with SGSITS for carbon credit monetisation

Smart Seed Incubation Center run by Indore Smart City Development Limited inked an MoU with Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) for carbon credit monetisation on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta and SGSITS director Rakesh Saxena.

On the occasion, Gupta spoke on projection, registration and trading of carbon credits. He also spoke about SGSITS’s eco-friendly projects like solar power plant and composting garden etc.

He shared the ways how money can be earned by containing greenhouse gases.

He also shared the vision behind setting up of Indore Smart Seed Incubation Center and spoke about how students can take advantage of this facility.

Gupta discussed how the Incubation Center is being developed as a platform to provide support, mentorship and funding related support to the startups of the region.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:00 PM IST