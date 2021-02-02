Indore: ​​SMART CITY ​going the extra mile to make people healthy

Indore:

To make ​the ​Indor​e​an healthy and to ​reduce traffic congestion, the Smart City ​(Indore) ​is developing a 5km pilot corridor for cyclists on one of the busiest stretches of AB Road from LIG Square to Niranjanpur.

Smart City (Indore) CEO Aditi Garg said that the ​project ​has been taken under the India Cycles4Change Challenge which is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission led by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

She added that under this plan the Smart City is promoting cycling among citizens.

“We have selected a five kilometers track from LIG square to Niranjanpur square on AB Road. In total 10 Km corridor ​is being developed. On this track​, ​we have developed a separate special corridor for cyclists. We have installed barricades along the footpath from between which only pedestrians or cyclists can pass through,” said Ankit Singhal, project coordinator (Indore Smart City).

BENEFITS OF CYCLING

The health benefits of regular cycling include:

Increased cardiovascular fitness

Increased muscle strength and flexibility

Improved joint mobility

Decreased stress levels

Improved posture and coordination

Strengthened bones

Decreased body fat levels

Prevention or management of disease

Reduce anxiety and depression

“The initiative will help to urge people to go cycling. Also, through this initiative the commuters who drive their vehicle on ​the ​footpath and will not be able to go on to it. This will ​reduce ​pollution ​and smoothen​ traffic​,” said Aditi Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Indore.

“Cycling on an open track is more beneficial than cycling in a gym or closed room. It keeps the person fit and fine and away from lower limbs health issues. Also many people do running and walking which can affect their joint due to bodyweight but in cycling such problem​s​ will also not occur,” said Dr Anand Misra, principal, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Paramedical Sciences

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is committed to helping cities develop high quality transport systems that offer sustainable mobility options to their residents. I urge all the cities to work towards achieving a vision of safe and fun cycling for everyone,” said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.