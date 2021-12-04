Indore: Smart City CEO attends zero-waste wedding of IMC's cleanliness worker

Indore

A zero-waste marriage of a IMC cleanliness worker was held in Ward 57 on Friday in which the Indore Smart City Development Limited CEO Rishav Gupta attended and wished an happy life to the couple.

The marriage reception was that of Siddharth who organised the programme in which no plastic was used.

CEO Gupta also gifted a wall clock to the couple which was made with 3R concept and compost manure was given to the attendees in the wedding.

In the programme, IIT Indore's Waste Management Startup - Swaha arranged for on-the-spot disposal of food waste and dry waste disposal was done by a NGO.

A RJ from a radio FM also came on air and appealed to the people of the city to make them aware of cleanliness and to ban plastic by organising zero waste ceremonies.

Smart City CEO Gupta said that there have been many zero waste programmes in the city, but the zero waste wedding ceremony was very unique. In place of disposables, steel glasses, bowls, plates, spoons have been used. Also, steel plates from IMC’s Bartan Bank were used.



Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:35 AM IST