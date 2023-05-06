Indore: Small pond to be developed in Sanwer Road industrial area

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the environment of Sanwer Road industrial area, a small pond will be developed there. It will also help in water recharging of the area, and plantation would be carried out around it.

Collector Ilayaraja T performed bhoomi pujan of both the works in Sanwer Road Sector ‘C’ on Friday. They are being carried out by the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP).

Yogesh Mehta, president of AIMP, informed that the collector launched the plantation work by planting saplings there. Talking about the development plan of the area, Mehta said that a canteen is also being constructed here for industrial workers, employees and industrialists.

The plantation is to be done all around the small pond, which will be developed in the central area.

This work is done with the help of AIMP and M/s Jash Engineering Ltd. It is proposed to be done under the CSR activity under the supervision of Pratik Patel, MD, Jash Engineering.

The entire design of the project has been done by Nehal Jain. Efforts will be made to complete the project in four months with the help of district administration, municipal corporation, district industrial centre etc.

Following Mehta's request, collector Ilayaraja directed the SDM of the area and IMC officials to remove obstacles and encroachments immediately.

During his discussion with office bearers of the association, the collector appealed to them to participate wholeheartedly in implementing the project. On the issue of water recharging, AIMP is going to organise a meeting at its office on Monday.

On this occasion, general manager of District Industrial Centre SS Mandloi, vice-presidents of AIMP Dilip Dev and Harish Bhatia, treasurer Anil Paliwal, former president Pramod Dafaria, industrialist Manish Chowdhary, KS Gandhi, Naveen Dhoot. Madhusudan Bhallika, JP Nagpal, Gurvirsingh and Ruchil Jain were present.