Indore: Six UG first-year exam results as per NEP out

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, on Thursday declared half-a-dozen UG first-year exam results conducted as per provision in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

DAVV declared results of BBA (Hospital administration), BHSc, BBA (Hotel Management), BBA (Foreign Trade), BCA and BJMC.

The university officials stated that the passing percentage of BBA (HA) stood at 71, BHSC at 25, BBA (HM) at 65, BBA (FT) at 55, BCA at 52and BJMC at 45.

The exams of UG first year were conducted between June 20 and August 20. Since NEP was implemented from session 2021-22 in the state, the UG courses had major, minor, elective, vocational, foundation courses as subjects.

This is the first time that the university has conducted exams as per NEP.