e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Six UG first-year exam results as per NEP out

Indore: Six UG first-year exam results as per NEP out

The university officials stated that the passing percentage of BBA (HA) stood at 71, BHSC at 25, BBA (HM) at 65, BBA (FT) at 55, BCA at 52and BJMC at 45.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, on Thursday declared half-a-dozen UG first-year exam results conducted as per provision in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

DAVV declared results of BBA (Hospital administration), BHSc, BBA (Hotel Management), BBA (Foreign Trade), BCA and BJMC.

The university officials stated that the passing percentage of BBA (HA) stood at 71, BHSC at 25, BBA (HM) at 65, BBA (FT) at 55, BCA at 52and BJMC at 45.

The exams of UG first year were conducted between June 20 and August 20. Since NEP was implemented from session 2021-22 in the state, the UG courses had major, minor, elective, vocational, foundation courses as subjects.

This is the first time that the university has conducted exams as per NEP.

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Handloom on Wheels to tour city’s colleges

Indore: Handloom on Wheels to tour city’s colleges

Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  

Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  