Indore: Six poachers held with leopard skin

Indore​​

In a joint action​, ​​​State Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force (Police) arrested six poachers selling leopard skin and other ​body parts and presented ​them ​in court on Saturday.

The joint team was acting on a tip-off received at Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Headquarters.

​The arrests were made ​around Bhainsola Chowpatty on Petlawad Rajod Marg​, when they were trying to sell the leopard skin and other body parts.

Forest crime case number 237/02 was registered under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act. The case mentions that the team seized one leopard skin, six nails, six mobile phones, one four wheeler vehicle (Tavera) and a two wheeler (HF Deluxe).​ Further investigation is going on.​

Four accused ​are from Alirajpur​ and the other two from from Dhar.​ ​Among the arrested, two of them were found to be teachers.​ ​​All the accused ​were presented in Special Court​, ​Indore on Saturday​ and they were taken on remand.​

Do not fall into trap of superstitions​

The State Tiger Strike Force again appealed to the general public to avoid spreading and getting into the trap of misconceptions and superstitions. These superstitions are at their peak during festive seasons especially Diwali.​

The ​forest officials said that due to ​superstitions of the people​, wildlife suffers. Society can control the spread of such ideas and ​asked people not to fall into the ​trap of buying parts of wild animals.

“Do not ​become superstitious and fall into the trap of these criminal elements​,” ​p​rincipal ​c​hief ​f​orest ​conservator and ​d​eputy ​c​onservator of ​f​orests (​wildlife) said.

“Crimes related to wildlife are non-bailable and there is a provision of rigorous punishment of up to 7 years,” ​the officials added.​

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:58 PM IST