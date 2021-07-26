Indore: Six-day FDP inaugurated at School of Commerce

Indore

A six-day faculty development programme (FDP) was inaugurated at School of Commerce in a virtual mode on Monday.

The inauguration function was attended by DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, Barkatullah University vice-chancellor Prof R J Rao, DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma.

School of Commerce head Preeti Singh said that the theme of the FDA is “Paradigm Shift in Teaching Pedagogy: Innovation & Transformation.”

In her address, Jain laid emphasis on the benefit of New Education Policy for university faculties. She said that the inter-university FDP is an innovative step to benefit young talents.

Rao said that both DAVV and BU would play key roles in implementing of New Education Policy in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh said that commerce departments of both universities have jointly planned the one-week FDP to benefit young researchers, academicians and industry partners. Around 108 teachers have registered themselves for the FDP.