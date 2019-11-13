Indore: Six arrested for planning to kill bus agent

Indore: Crime branch on Wednesday arrested six people who were allegedly planning to kill a bus agent in Kishanganj area. Their plan was to commit robbery at a petrol pump before the murder when they were arrested.

A tip-off was received that a few people laced with arms have gathered near Gambhir River to commit crime. After information, the crime branch along with Kishanganj police station team reached the spot and arrested from near a petrol pump.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said the accused have been identified as Manoj Verma of Bhanwarkuan, Rohit Kokse of Jeet Nagar, Lakhan Pancholi of Rahul Gandhi Nagar, Shiva Verma of Jeet Nagar, Sunil Bhalekar of Bhanwarkuan and Jitendra Badame of Bhanwarkuan area of the city. The accused allegedly confessed to plan robbery at petrol pump. They were given a contract by a person to kill bus agent named Ashok Verma in Mhow. Two country made pistols, 2 knives and other weapons were recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhanwarkuan resident Nibbu Pahalwan and bus agent Ashok Verma were having dispute over operation of buses in the city. So Nibbu had given contract to the accused to kill Verma. A search is on for Nibbu into the case.