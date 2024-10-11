Indore: Sirpur Pond’s Catchment Area To Be Demarcated | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma on Thursday ordered for demarcation of catchment area of Sirpur Pond, a Ramsar site. The orders were given during a review meeting focused on the development and beautification of Sirpur Pond.

Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, ADM Nidhi Verma, executive engineer RS Devda and environmentalist Bhalu Mondhe were present at the meeting chaired by Verma. In compliance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a team has been formed by collector Asheesh Singh to conserve and restore the ponds in the area.

During the meeting, Verma instructed the regional SDM and building officers of Zones 14 and 16 to proceed with demarcation of the Ramsar site and work towards removing any encroachments. Commissioner Verma also reviewed the current status of the pond, including the larger and smaller sections and their catchment areas, while assessing progress on various development projects.

He provided key directives to officials for further improvements, including the construction of an Interpretation Center, a Butterfly Park, and a boundary wall around the site. To enhance the eco-friendly environment of the area, Verma instructed the planting of flowering plants and urged for efforts to maintain an attractive natural setting that supports biodiversity.

Special attention was called to preserving a favorable habitat for the migratory birds that frequent the pond each season. In addition, immediate steps were ordered to halt the flow of sewage into the small pond to ensure its cleanliness and maintain the environmental balance. These efforts are part of broader conservation plans to protect the Ramsar site and its unique ecosystem.