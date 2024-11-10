 Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

NGT deadline nears| IMC swings into action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the order of the National Green Tribunal, a team of Indore Municipal Corporation along with police removed encroachments and 30 stalls from the catchment area in Sirpur Lake on Saturday morning. A tussle occurred between corporation employees and stall owners during the demolition drive.

However, the police controlled the situation and scattered the crowd. Apart from removing the stalls, the IMC also warned the owners of huts and other constructions made around the lake to remove them within a time limit and warned that IMC will conduct a demolition drive after a few days if the constructions are not removed. According to the IMC officials, there were more than 30 stalls and encroachments, which were demolished with the help of JCB.

Read Also
Janapav Kuti: A Quick Getaway To The Highest Point Of Malwa Plateau, Perfect For Nature & Adventure...
article-image

Man threatens to kill self, administration controls situation

During the removal of stalls at Sirpur Lake catchment area, disputes and arguments occurred at many places among those affected and the IMC employees. A man tried to stop the movement of the JCB machine in the catchment area by standing in front of it and warned of killing himself if his stall was removed. However, the police team immediately swung into action and took him to the police station.

FPJ Shorts
US President-Elect Donald Trump Wins Arizona, Marking Second Consecutive Victory In The State Since 2016
US President-Elect Donald Trump Wins Arizona, Marking Second Consecutive Victory In The State Since 2016
'She Wants To Scream & Cry': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'SAD' Reaction Goes Viral As Varun Dhawan Talks About Family Planning (VIDEO)
'She Wants To Scream & Cry': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'SAD' Reaction Goes Viral As Varun Dhawan Talks About Family Planning (VIDEO)
UK PM Keir Starmer Faces Backlash From British Hindus After Meat & Alcohol Served During Diwali Party Hosted At 10 Downing Street
UK PM Keir Starmer Faces Backlash From British Hindus After Meat & Alcohol Served During Diwali Party Hosted At 10 Downing Street
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter

NGT ordered removal of encroachments

SDM Nidhi Verma said that Sirpur Lake has been declared as a Ramsar Site under which it shall be kept protected from any form of encroachment. A petition was filed in the National Green Tribunal by applicant Rashid Noor Khan. Following this the NGT instructed the Indore collector to clear the encroachments made on the site before November 17.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium