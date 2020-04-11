Indore: Singh's sigh of relief for elderly teachers

Indore: Following the appeal of government teachers deployed for coronavirus detection, Indore collector changed the order timings, relieved elderly or those with chronic diseases, and ordered to provide PPE (personal protection equipment) kits on Saturday.
Sharing the details of issues faced by deployed government school teachers, general secretary of MP third class employees union Harish Boyat said, “Until now, orders for government school teachers who are to attend training of 6:30 pm were released at 5:30 pm.” He explained that an hour was too less to check, coordinate and reach the training site in time.
“Since, we were unable to get the orders in time, teachers were not able to attend training and further coordinate accordingly,” Boyat said. He shared that teachers were marked absent in such cases, which affects their track record.
The issue was rectified following collector’s order, as training time and order was released at 1 pm.
“We had appealed the district administration to relieve elderly teachers and those teachers, who are suffering from severe and chronic diseases, as they are more prone to attack of covid-19,” district president of teacher’s association Pravin Yadav said.
Agreeing with the teachers, collector ordered to relieve such teachers and further appreciated the association for considering the issue.
Government school teachers are reaching out to various allotted areas in the city and screening children and teenagers for covid-19 infections. “Being a teacher, it is a normal task for us to education, inform and explain people especially children about issues, which seem shocking to them,” Ramesh Yadav, coordinating teacher, said.
There are 7,000 teachers in Indore district area, but only ordered teachers in city urban areas are currently working in screening teams. As shared by Boyat, there are 10 teams of government teachers currently working in screening teams in Indore.
“Each team reaches out to 200 families in a day,” Boyat said. To prevent themselves from covid-19, teachers requested for PPE kits, which will be provided as per orders.
