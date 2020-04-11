Indore: Singh's sigh of relief for elderly teachers

Indore: Following the appeal of government teachers deployed for coronavirus detection, Indore collector changed the order timings, relieved elderly or those with chronic diseases, and ordered to provide PPE (personal protection equipment) kits on Saturday.

Sharing the details of issues faced by deployed government school teachers, general secretary of MP third class employees union Harish Boyat said, “Until now, orders for government school teachers who are to attend training of 6:30 pm were released at 5:30 pm.” He explained that an hour was too less to check, coordinate and reach the training site in time.

“Since, we were unable to get the orders in time, teachers were not able to attend training and further coordinate accordingly,” Boyat said. He shared that teachers were marked absent in such cases, which affects their track record.

The issue was rectified following collector’s order, as training time and order was released at 1 pm.

“We had appealed the district administration to relieve elderly teachers and those teachers, who are suffering from severe and chronic diseases, as they are more prone to attack of covid-19,” district president of teacher’s association Pravin Yadav said.