Indore: Sindhis celebrate Thadri festival with great fervour

Indore: Remembering their roots in Mohenjodaro—that is, the Indus Valley Civilisation—Sindhi community members celebrated the festival of Thadri on Sunday. “Leaving behind their heart and homes during the Partition of India in 1947, the Sindhi community has struggled to maintain their existence. Despite numerous struggles, the community celebrates its inheritance and lessons from the Indus Valley Civilisation,” Naresh Fudwani, community representative, said.

Descendants of the people of Mohenjodaro, the Sindhis have received their name from the Sindh river. The annual festival of Thadri celebrates the sweetness of the river that saved their lives and reminds them of the lessons of Mohenjodaro. “According to the scriptures, the city was abandoned around 1,900 BCE (Before Common Era) around Rakhi,” Fudwani said. A week after Rakhi, the festival of Thadri was celebrated, inspiring people to accept struggle as an adventurous part of life.

Thadri was celebrated with fervour in the city on Sunday this year. “We can’t control natural disasters and many situations in life, and the way people are suffering in Afghanistan now, the Sindhis, too, have suffered floods and wars,” Shankar Kishanlal, a businessman participating in the festivities, said.

Meena Hinduja, a housewife, said, “The festival teaches us to be positive and loving despite harsh situations. Our ancestors began the celebrations of Thadri.” She added that, when children questioned cold food, it was turned into a theme party.

Deepak Kundal, a community member, said, “Thadri isn’t just a festival of changing our food platter. It’s a prayer that cools down the anger of the Goddess.” He added that many people had lost their lives due to chickenpox in Mohenjodaro. “There were others problems, as well, but chicken pox had no cure at that time,” Kundal said.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:00 PM IST