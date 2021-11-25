Indore: ​Silicon City emerges Hotspot as 9 armymen test positive

Indore

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases has not only kept health officials on toes but also sent ripples among people. As many as 13 patients were found Covid positive in a day; the first time after two months that the figure has crossed 10 patients. The last time was on October 24.

Moreover, the Silicon City area has emerged as a ‘Hotspot’ as nine patients were found positive, out of 13, on Tuesday while four patients were found positive in the same area on Monday.

A 66-year-old woman of the same area also succumbed to the disease in the hospital, on November 24. Those found positive on Tuesday include eight men and one woman.

“Out of 13 patients, nine are from the Silicon City area and are the army personnel who are studying in Indian Institute of Management-Indore. All of them are admitted to Army Hospital in Mhow while samples of more than 65 people have been taken who came in contact with these nine people,” District Nodal Officer of Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

Along with these nine patients, a man of Bijalpur, a girl of Shanti Vihar in Khajrana area, and a man of Bhopal, whose address is mentioned on Indore in documents, were also found positive.

“The Bijlapur’s man is admitted to Medanta Hospital while the girl of Shanti Vihar is admitted to MRTB Hospital. Condition of all the patients is stable and they are asymptomatic,” sampling in-charge Dr Abdullah Farooqi said.

The team of the health department had taken over 130 samples in the Silicon City and Rau area.

As many as 34 active cases are in the city and the total number of positive patients has reached 1,53,312 and the total number of deaths in the city is 1392.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:07 AM IST