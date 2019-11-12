Indore: Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College; Teacher pressurising girls to date him

Indore: Some of the girl students of Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College have allegedly that a teacher is building pressure on them to watch movies, have lunch dates with him.

Wishing anonymity, the girls said, “Fed up with his pressure tactics, one girl took transfer to another college in the city a couple of months ago.”

The students claimed that the teacher also tries to make physical advances towards them when they are alone in the labs.

According to sources, a few girls complained to the college management against the teacher but the matter was allegedly swept under the carpet.

Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College is a government-aided college, and the district collector is the chairman of the college’s governing body. It is one of the most popular polytechnic colleges among students in the state. There are about 1500 students in the college, including nearly 200 girl students.

The girls claimed that all teachers of the college are decent barring one. But as the errant teacher has the power to decide on the marks given for internal exams, around 50 per cent of the total marks, the girls feared speaking out against him. However, when one student left the college and the others faced identical problems, two of the girls approached the college management and complained against the teacher.

The two complainants even called up the girl who had left the college and made her talk to the college officer, and she told him that she had left college due to harassment by the teacher. However, no action was taken allegedly because the two girls did not give the complaint in writing.

When asked if college management received verbal compliant, college principal Rajesh Sodani said that he is not bound to share any details with media. “If there is any issue, I will discuss it with our governing body chairman,” he added.