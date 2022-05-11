Indore: ​Shortage of cartridge, blank cards stuck work in RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Corruption, negligence, and irregularities have become the synonym of Regional Transport Office, Indore as the applicants have to face the ordeal while getting their work done due to one reason or the other.

The service of issuing driving licence cards and registration cards has worsened in the Regional Transport Office as they have run out of blank cards and printers’ cartridge.

However, officials claimed that they have received some cards and cartridges from the headquarters and everything will return to normal soon.



Various complaints of delay in giving driving licences to the applicants were lodged with the RTO but it turned worse with no blank cards left for the last two days and the pendency of licences has been increasing.

A large number of applicants applying for driving licences and registration cards at Regional Transport Office are waiting to get their license for more than a month.

According to official sources, only 300 cards could be printed on Tuesday even though a large number of applicants have been waiting to get their driving licenses and registration cards for the last one month.

“Along with pending licence applications, many licences and registration cards are pending to get printed due to the delay in orders by the concerned officials. Licences would be printed in no time if concerned officials act against the responsible company,” sources said.

However, the officials excused that the work of printing licences has been given to Smartchip Company and complaint of the same has been forwarded to senior officials.

“I don’t receive any complaint of a shortage of blank cards. However, there was an issue of cartridges but it has been resolved. There is not much pendency of work,” ARTO Hridyesh Yadav said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:14 AM IST