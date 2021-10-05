Indore: Shooting camp for NCC cadets

Indore:

Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Camp was organised by NCC Group Indore at a private university in Indore. Selected shooters from 16 NCC Directorates from all over India participated in this camp.

In this firing competition, the cadets fired 50 meters from open site rifle and peep site rifle.In the Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Competition, Maharashtra NCC Directorate got first place, West Bengal and Sikkim NCC Directorate got second place and Delhi NCC Directorate got third place.

In the closing ceremony, Group Commander of Indore Group, Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot, honoured the cadets as the chief guest.





Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:22 PM IST