Indore: She was woman with big heart: Geeta on Sushma Swaraj

Indore: She was a woman with big heart.” This is how Geeta remembered former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj when Free Press talked to her on Wednesday.

Geeta, the deaf and mute girl, who is still in search of her parents was saddened after hearing demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Geeta was brought from Pakistan to India in 2015 and taken at Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy following decision taken by the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Speaking to Free Press, Geeta through sign language interpreted by her caretaker Monika Punjabi Verma said she lost a person who was like mother to her.

“I will miss her all my life. I regret I couldn’t attend her last rites,” Geeta said. Geeta recalled how Sushma Swaraj would meet her whenever she visited Indore.

Sushma had called her many times to New Delhi and Bhopal. “She would call me “Beti Geeta” (daughter Geeta). The last time I met her was before Lok Sabha elections,” Geeta remarked.

Recalling her bond with Sushma Swaraj, Geeta said the ex-minister hugged her tightly when she met her for the first time. “It was she who took me to meet PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” Geeta said.

Monika Punjabi Verma said Geeta went into silence for few minutes. “She was shocked to hear the news,” Monika said.

By Arsh Rafik Visaal