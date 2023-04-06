Indore-Sharjah flights reduce air fare to Dubai by half!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A good news for travellers! The commencement of Sharjah flights from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International airport has reduced the air fare of Indore to Dubai by half.

Travel agents say that the increased air frequency between Indore and Middle East has made travel affordable for the passengers as they can now choose between Dubai or Sharjah.

Notably, Air India Express recently started direct flights from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport to Sharjah this summer . The airline will operate one day a week direct flight to Dubai and three days a week to Sharjah.

President of Travel Agents Association, Haimendra Singh Jadaun, mentioned that earlier the fare from Indore to Dubai was above Rs 20,000 and had even reached upto Rs 60,000during season. However, with the availability of Sharjah flights and increased frequency of flights, the fares have come down significantly. In the month of April, the fare for a flight from Indore to Dubai is expected to stay around Rs10,774, while fare for a flight from Dubai to Indore on Thursdays will be around Rs 9,863.

Jadaun further mentioned that the option of Sharjah flights has divided the passengers, as now they have the choice to opt for either Dubai or Sharjah based on their preferences and budget. Passengers can also reach Dubai from Sharjah by road in just 30 minutes, making it a convenient option for those traveling to Europe or the US via Dubai, which serves as a gateway to the western world.