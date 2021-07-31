Indore: ​Shaheed Udham Singh remembered​

Indore

Commemorating July 31 as ​the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, ​the day he was hanged in London's Pentonville prison, Sikh community in Indore paid tribute to the freedom fighter on Saturday.

​Freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh had waited for 21 years ​to kill ​General Reginald Edward Harry Dyer​ in London​​ ​​to avenge the killing of hundreds of people ​in ​Jalianwalla Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab​. Dyer had ordered his troops to open fire on a group of peaceful protestors and according ​​to official​ figures​ 379 people were killed and at least 1,200 more wounded​.​ ​

​To pay tribute, community members gathered at Shaheed Udham Singh ji Chowk, i.e. Choithram Sabji Mandi square. Community members under the aegis of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore offered floral wreath​s​, sang devotional songs and recalled the bravery of the freedom fighter.

Sabha president Manjit Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi recalled the life lessons from the life of the freedom fighter. Other members including Inderjit Singh Hora, Devender Singh Gandhi, Jagjit Singh Tuteja, Sach Saluja, and Baldev Singh Chaw also shared the saga of Singh and paid homage to him.