​Indore: SGSITS to distribute 10K seed balls on I-Day​

Indore

To make the city greener and set an example for students, Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science launched a campaign to prepare 10,000 seed balls and distributing them on Independence Day of India, i.e. August 15, 2021.

“This pandemic has well taught us all the significance of trees. Most of the time, we think of planting ​saplings but fail to do so,” Dr Rakesh Saxena, director, SGSITS, said.

To make seed balls, two seeds are taken & mixed with 4 parts soil & 1 part manure (cowdung) and are rolled into small balls. These can even be stored for up to 2 years before planting.

The institute has set a target of distributing more than 10,000 seed balls after hoisting the flag. “One has to be register using mobile to ensure proper utili​s​ation and collection of seed ball packet,” Saxena said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 08:15 PM IST