Indore: ​SGSITS signs MoU with MPUDC​ for training SC\ST girl students

Indore

Girls coming from ​S​cheduled ​C​aste and ​S​cheduled ​T​ri​​bes and studying in Sri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) will now get six week training at Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Co Ltd (MPUDC).

The initiative taken up by ​the ​training and placement (T & P) department of the institute was finalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two on Friday. SGSITS entered into a​n​ MOU with the MPUDC department of the state government for employment up-gradation.

“It will provide onsite 6 weeks training to all the SC/ST girl students of the institute conducted in 13 PIUs of Madhya Pradesh along with 10,000/- as stipend of the above training,” Dr Nitin Sapre, dean of T & P department, said.

He added that MoU was signed to facilitate internships for final year female students pursuing regular degree courses such as Engineering, Journalism, Architecture, Environment, Archeology, Social Science, Law and Urban Planning only.

The following details about the terms of MoU were shared by Dr Sapre and T & P coordinator (civil) Vivek Tiwari about the MoU: The internship program​me ​has been introduced for college​-​level women in order to gain hands-on professional experience in urban development.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:20 AM IST