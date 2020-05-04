Indore: Several companies associated with IMC in developing Sewerage Treatment Plants, donate PPE kits

Indore: Deputy commissioner Sunil Gupta said managing director of LC Infra company, Shyam Sundar Agarwal from Ahmedabad and director MK Jain from Indore donated 800 washable PPE kits.

Around 200 washable PPE kits were provided by NP Patel of Ahmedabad. Along with this, Safet Plus Protection Private Limited provided 1500 masks and 1500 gloves.

Around 3000 masks were also given to the sanitisation team. On this occasion, health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay and Dr KS Verma and others were present.