Indore: Session on devising effective advertising strategy held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 01:44 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh):  Indore Management Association (IMA) organised a session on ‘Devising Effective Advertising Strategy’ on Saturday at IMA meeting room. The keynote speaker was Aditi Naidu, associate professor of marketing, Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences.

The management training session was aimed at understanding how customers are motivated with advertising and how advertising works. With this understanding, marketing and branding managers can ensure they bring forth effective advertising strategies. Specifically, the marketing, branding and advertising managers should clearly specify their advertising creative briefs in such a way that the advertising agency may produce effective advertising campaigns.

Naidu shared how advertising works with the participants. She shared various advertising concepts and models such as the AIDA model, Hierarchy of Effects models and the FCB model. She demonstrated how these models can help choose and design effective advertising strategies.

Participants of the workshop enjoyed a healthy interaction in the workshop as they learnt how to devise strong advertising strategies for their organisations’ products and services.

