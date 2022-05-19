Indore: SES Exam deferred as HC orders relief for out-of-state candidates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) postponed the State Engineering Services Examination, 2021, a day after Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the commission to permit candidates from other states to participate in the examination and make adequate amendments to its website for them to fill in the application forms.

A Division Bench, comprising justice SA Dharmadhikari and justice Vishal Mishra, passed an interim order on Tuesday, five days before the examination which was scheduled for May 22.

The MPPSC also postponed the Dental Surgeon Examination, 2022, which was also scheduled for May 22.

Three candidates from outside Madhya Pradesh had filed a petition to the principal Bench of MPHC for failing to apply for the State Services Examination as valid and live registration with the employment exchange of MP was mandatory for submission of applications.

Citing a ruling by the Supreme Court, counsel for the petitioners argued in the court that equality of opportunity cannot be made dependent upon where a citizen resides.

After listening to both sides, the HC said, “With a view to providing equal opportunity to all concerned, it is directed that all the candidates not belonging to the state of Madhya Pradesh will be permitted to participate in the State Engineering Services Examination, 2021, for which the MPPSC shall make adequate amendments in the website and permit these candidates to fill up the application forms. If the need arises, the MPPSC shall consider and notify a new date for filling up the application forms giving them at least seven days’ further time to do the needful and, thereafter, notify a fresh date for conducting the examination.”

The court has fixed June 13 as the next date of hearing.

Citing the court ruling, the MPPSC deferred the State Engineering Services Examination, 2021, and removed the link from its website for downloading admit cards.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:32 AM IST