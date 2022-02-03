Indore: Seminar to help students tackle writer's cramp

Indore

Writing cramps and body aches are common along with examination fevers among students. To discuss how to beat these issues, physiotherapist Dr Shweta Dhamani Keswani conducted a session on Exam Time Physical Fitness for kids in a free online seminar with students from various schools.

Dr Keswani said, “Due to continuous writing for hours in an examination, increased level of stress and lack of exercise, most students report hand and arm pain.”

She added that this is often a writer’s cramp, defined as a painful stiffness in the hand.

“It usually becomes painful and people suffer if they have been writing continuously for a long time,” Dr Keswani said. She added that about 7 to 69 per million people suffer from severe writer’s cramp.

\\How should students ensure better physical health during exams?\\

As shared by Dr Keswani

• Students should change their sitting posture to an appropriate poster where it is comfortable and keeps their body in a straight position.

• Students must exercise their hands before the exam so that fingers and muscles can receive an adequate amount of energy.

• Students should hydrate themselves and ensure about 2.5 litres to 3.5 litres of water intake.

• Remember not to bend too much while reading. Students must keep back straight above the waist, feet on the ground, knees at 90 degrees with the floor, toes straight and soles of their feet straight. If you are not able to do all this, then there is some problem. The first is the warning sign for a rising health issue.

• Do not stay in the same position for too long. Students should move their arms and body for five minutes in 40-50 minutes.

• After 3 to 4 hours of sitting and studying, students must take a walk in the garden or cycle or run or do anything engaging their body in active movement.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:48 PM IST