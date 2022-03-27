Indore: Seminar featuring Digvijaya Singh, Shamsul Islam cancelled citing govt order

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh lashed out at the BJP government and said that they always fear there will be disorder whenever there is talk on Cinstitution.

“We were going to discuss how the country's Constitution can be strengthened. The state government cancelled the seminar because the ruling BJP fears that discussing the Constitution may lead to unrest in society. There is now a complete threat to the freedom of expression in our country,” Singh said.

He was speaking to the media regarding the programme 'Voice of Independent India', which he along with former Delhi University professor and writer Shamsul Islam was going to address. The event was organised by Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi and state Congress spokesperson Aminul Khan Suri.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Islam targeted the administration and said that he was going to speak about the martyrdom of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. “The memories of these great men were insulted by the cancellation of the event. I have been travelling across the country talking about the need for religious harmony.

Some people are trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims; which Pakistan and China want,” he said adding “These people are the agents of Pakistan and China.

I want to read Maulana Hasrat Mohani's song about Lord Krishna. I have read this in 20 places in Bhopal and there has been no problem,” Islam said. Islam also slammed at RSS and BJP and said, “Why do you want to end the harmony of the nation. Why do you want to divide the nation into Hindus and Muslims. The enemies which act against the nation will attack us openly if we are divided. We should not be trapped in the agenda of RSS and must work to unite the nation.”

Seminar organisers had booked Jall Auditorium

A seminar on the Constitution where Prof Shamsul Islam and Digvijaya Singh were going to speak could not be held here on Saturday morning as booking of the auditorium was cancelled citing government orders, organisers said.

Textile Development Trust, in a letter to the organisers on Friday said the booking of its Jall Auditorium for the seminar 'Voice of Independent India' had been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons, as per government order.

Organiser Ehtesham Hashmi and Aminul Suri said that they would approach the High Court against the auditorium management, administration, and police over the cancellation.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:46 AM IST