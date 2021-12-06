Indore: Section of divider removed on Rajendra Nagar ROB for easy access to Annapurna

Indore

IMC on Sunday removed a section of the divider on Rajendra Nagar railway overbridge thus making it easier for people going from Rajendra Nagar towards Annapurna - the third arm of the ROB. The bridge goes from Rajendra Nagar to Narmada Square.

Earlier, people had to cross the entire bridge and go on to the service road and then go towards Annapurna. As a result, most of the people went on the wrong side of the overbridge (always a dangerous proposition) to reach Annapurna and beyond.

People had been facing this problem for years and had raised the issue on several occasions. On Sunday, MP Shankar Lalwani intervened in the matter and along with IMC's senior officials reached the spot and it was decided to remove the section of the divider.

MP Lalwani said the changes were made in the best interests of the people.

IMC's traffic in-charge P C Jain said now people won't have to go on the wrong side while going from Rajendra Nagar towards Annapurna. He said that proper signage would be put in place at Rajendra Nagar where the bridge starts and also near the spot where the divider had been removed. He added that speed breakers have been made a few metres before the cutout on both sides of the bridge to ensure that vehicles slow down and accidents do not take place.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:08 AM IST