Indore: Search operation launched in five dists to seize scrap of explosives

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

In the aftermath of two families hurling crude bombs at each other in Bercha on Sunday that resulted in the deaths of two persons and injury to 15 others, the police have launched a massive search operation in five districts; Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam and Khargone looking for scrap of explosives and other materials that could be used to make bombs.

Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar said that the teams are working on specific intelligence inputs.

Meanwhile, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was pressed into service by the army to start a search operation in Bercha area.

Also, a large number of shells of explosives and other military scrap were recovered from a scrap dealer in Mhow area.

Police officials said that a raid was conducted by the teams to detect and difuse bombs. Acting on a tip-off the team raided a scrap shop where they found shells of explosives and other military scrap, which they confiscated. The shop is located in the Kishanganj police station area.

Earlier on Sunday night, two groups belonging to rival families attacked each other with crude bombs in an inebriated state in which one 14-year-old boy and a youth died and around fifteen people received severe injuries in Bercha village in Badgonda police station, in Mhow.



The members of the opposing families hurled explosives at each other that resulted in the deaths and injuries, said a police officer. Police have started searching for all the members who were involved in the fight.



Reportedly the incident took place following an argument between the two families which turned ugly when both parties used bombs.