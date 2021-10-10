Indore: SDO accuses forest guard of making casteist remarks

Indore

Ralamandal SDO Dinesh Vaskel filed a complaint at Azad Nagar police station against forest worker Devender Tomar accusing him of making casteist remarks against him and sought a case against Tomar under SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The DFO Narendra Pandwa has termed the complaint as a 'personal' matter between the two.

The complaint follows a dispute that started on September 25 between SDO Vaskel and employee Tomar over the allotment of duty, which reached senior officers of the department and also the Tejaji Nagar police.

The DFO conducted an inquiry into the matter, but the forest employees' union members were not satisfied with the probe and alleged that the DFO had put pressure on the eyewitnesses to speak in favour of the SDO. Though the DFO (divisional forest officer) submitted the report two weeks back, the investigation has not been regarded as final and complete by CCF (chief conservator of forest), and he has asked the PCCF (principal chief conservator of forest) R K Gupta to probe the matter.

In his complaint at the Tejaji Nagar police station, Tomar had alleged that SDO Vaskel had abused him and threatened to shoot him.

The forest workers leaders had demanded a re-investigation by removing the SDO Vaskel. Along with this, objection has also been lodged on SDO Vaskel's behaviour with other employees.



Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:51 AM IST