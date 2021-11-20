Indore: School heads meet education minister, demand modification in RTE

Indore

MP Board Private School Association, Indore met the Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar and demanded resolution for their issues like recognition, RTE reimbursement and other issues in Indore on Friday.

The delegation from the school association discussed various issues.

Media coordinator Abhishek Shinde and vice-president of association Gopal Soni, “We reiterated demands for recognition.” Following the complaint from the association that last year recognition of 450 schools was revoked for very minor issues, Parmar had announced that the school recognition process will be made more centralised. The power of revoking recognition was taken back from district education offices.

Parmar further told the association members that requisite orders have been sent from the office about the same.

“The RTE portal should be reopened for the schools that could not lock the proposal for reimbursement of RTE fees from 2016 - 17 to 2019 - 20,” the association members demanded.

Further, they sought that the requirement of biometrics should be abolished for reimbursement of RTE fees for 2020-21.

