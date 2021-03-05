Indore: Saraswati river’s two km stretch at Amitesh Nagar rejuvenated

Indore

A stretch two kilometres of Saraswati River, which had turned into a filthy drain, has now been completely rejuvenated by Indore Municipal Corporation and fountains have been installed in it to enhance the beauty of the water body.

The IMC is also planting trees on the banks of the river to enhance its beauty.

Now, clean water flow in the said part of the river, which is evident from the fact that aquatic life is developing in the river.

Zone 13 zonal officer Brijmohan Bhagoria said that 100 per cent sewerage is being treated through a sewage treatment plant (STP) under the unique model of river cleanliness in Amitesh Nagar.

Through the said plant, eight MLD of waste​-​water is recycled and released into the river. “Along with environmental and health benefits, it is also helping in water conservation. Recycled water is also being used to fill other dry water bodies in the city. Groundwater pollution is also being prevented through STP,” he added.

Floating island built to improve water quality

To maintain the quality of the flowing water in the river, IMC has put an artificial floating island in the river with the help of a private firm. With the help of this floating island, the level of biological oxygen demand (BOD) of water is being improved.