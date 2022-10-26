Indore: Sanitation workers start work at 4 am, clean city in 5 hours

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal monitors special cleanliness drive run for removing waste gathered due to Diwali celebrations on Tuesday. |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city lived up to its reputation by doing away with the Diwali celebration waste within five hours. Sanitation workers got into the act at 4 am on Tuesday and cleaned every nook and corner of the city by 9 am.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal went into the field around 5 am and monitored the special cleanliness drive run by Indore Municipal Corporation a day after Diwali.

Pal started the inspection of the cleanliness drive from Rajwada. She inspected the cleanliness work at Jawahar Marg, Moti Tabela, Sapna Sangeeta Road, Bhanwarkuan Square, Regional Park, Choithram Mandi, Rajendra Nagar, Gopur Square, Ranjit Hanuman Mandir, Phooti Kothi Chauraha, Mhow Naka Square, Biawani Road, Malganj Square, Malwa Mill Square, Vijay Nagar, Ring Road, Robot Square, Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Scheme No 140 etc.

She gave the necessary directions and remained in the field for more than three hours.

“All our sanitation workers had come out in the field around 4 am. All chief sanitary inspectors, health officers and other officers were also out on the roads and monitoring the drive for cleaning up the city,” Pal told reporters.

A team from the IWM agency was also in the field and doing cleanliness work.

IMC had provided additional resources from its workshop department for the special cleanliness drive.

Several metric tonnes of waste were generated in the city following Diwali celebrations.