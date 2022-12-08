Indore: Salary of 11 employees to be deducted for late arrival

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Instructions were issued to deduct the salary of 11 employees of different departments for late arrival at their offices on Wednesday while show cause notices were issued to 13 employees including Aagnawadi assistants after inspections by teams led by SDMs instructions.

The inspections were made in compliance with the instructions given by the Collector Dr Ilayaraja T in a meeting held on Monday.

Two SDMs were involved in these inspections of various government institutions, offices and schools.

SDM Priyanka Verma Patel inspected Anganwadi Centers, Primary Health Center, Higher Secondary School and water tank located in Tillor Khurd Gram Panchayat. Tin Pathar Anganwadi centre was found to be in an unclean condition. Instructions were given to clean the entire premises by the evening itself and show cause notices were issued to the Anganwadi workers and assistants. Good arrangements were found in the Higher Secondary School. SDM Patel interacted with the students in the class; who expressed the need for bicycles. She gave instructions to the officials of the Education Department to provide bicycles as per the rules. During the inspection, everything was found to be systematic in the Primary Health Center. The water tank is also well-made.

SDM Sanwer Ravish Shrivastava and tehsildar Tapish Pandey inspected Sanwer Mandi. During the inspection, 11 employees were found to be absent. A show cause notice was issued to all the 11 absent employees for deducting one day's salary. SDM Shrivasva also inspected the Government Primary Health Center.

In the TL meeting held by the Collector last Monday, the officials were directed to visit their respective areas. They were instructed to monitor the work of subordinate officers. Along with this, they were instructed to ensure that all the officers and employees reach the office on time. Cleanliness should be maintained in offices and government institutions. Such inspections will be done continuously by the officials in the future as well.