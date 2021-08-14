Indore: Sadho blames CM for stifling Opposition voice in Assembly

Indore:

The former medical education minister Dr Vijayalaxmi Sadho blamed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not allowing proper discussion in the Assembly by dominating the sessions and not allowing the Opposition to raise civic issues and other problems.

She made these allegations at a press conference organised on Friday at Indore Press Club.

She said that the monsoon session was to be from August 9 to August 12; however the working of the session was only for three hours only. Opposition was not allowed to have its say and the session ended.

Dr Sadho said, “Petrol, diesel and oil prices have crossed all limits. Crime and harassment of women have increased in the state. Liquor mafia and criminal elements are thriving. Many deaths have occurred in the state due to consumption of spurious liquor”.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:47 AM IST