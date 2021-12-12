Indore: Running car catches fire, family has close shave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Indore had a close shave on Sunday noon as the car they were traveling in caught fire.

The car driver spotted the fumes coming out of the car’s engine and stopped the car. The family members deserted the vehicle and alerted the fire station.

The incident took place near Chandragupta square on MR-10 road.

According to reports, the car owner Kailash Choudhary, a resident of Bisanavad, along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren was going to meet his daughter.

Choudhary, a farmer, told journalists that he had purchased the Maruti Celerio from Ocean Motors in September 2019.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 05:15 PM IST