Indore: Rugged, uneven, pockmarked city roads make travel a daunting task

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rugged, uneven, pockmarked roads in Indore make it difficult for the people to travel within the city. Roads connecting a major part of the city are left in neglect affecting people around these areas. One such road, from Nayta Mundla to Teen Imli, including the New RTO approach road—which is claimed to be under construction by the authorities—is still rocky, bumpy and irregular.

The road connects many colonies and locals who reside in the nearby areas, but its condition makes it difficult for them to commute. Saumya Bhatte, a resident of the area, said, “I’m a university student and I travel on this road every day. The condition is so bad that it takes me much more time than it should normally take to reach my destination. It’s uneven, making driving in the area a difficult task.”

Gunjan Sonari, a vegetable vendor said, “I put up my stall here every Friday and Saturday. Traffic jams are frequent here and the vehicles around happen to create a lot of chaos. Dumpers, containers, buses and other heavy vehicles become a reason for never-ending jams.”

Residents of the housing society near the area also claimed that the road near Nyta Mundla was unhygienic as the sewage water gathers on the streets without being treated. This also adds to the problem of uneven roads. Manoj Kumar Bhatte said, “Absence of sanitation makes it a problem for us to pass the area. Even the underpass and the service lane are left untreated. It does not only make it difficult to ride a vehicle there, but it also affects the shock absorbers and brake system of vehicles.”

Shiv Charan, another resident of Shikharji said speed-breakers on the road have not been constructed properly. He said, “Jams at the Nyta Mundla-Palda junction are frequent and it takes hours to reach our destination if stuck.”

Free Press tried to contact the governing authorities regarding this issue, but all efforts came to naught. Neither did the government officials respond to calls or text messages, nor did zonal officer Sudhir Gulve answer queries.

‘Frequent jams have no solution yet’

‘I often get stuck in hours-long jams. It takes up a lot of my productive time. The frequent traffic jams in the area because of heavy vehicles are more time-consuming and tiring for daily users of the route’

—Saumya Bhatte, a resident and university student

Advertisement

‘Unhygienic spots all over the route’

‘The route is filled with sewage water flowing all over. The area lacks sanitation and the route is left untreated’

— Shiv Charan, resident, Shikharji Colony

Advertisement

‘Road affects vehicles while driving’

‘The road is uneven and affects our vehicles while driving and the shock absorbers and brake system mainly get affected’

— Manoj Kumar Bhatte, resident, Mountburg Colony

ALSO READ Indore: Now shell out more money to commute in auto rickshaws

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:04 AM IST