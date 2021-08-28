Indore: Ruckus in MYH as patient dies due to delay in getting stretcher

Indore

Family members of a patient created ruckus in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Friday night following a woman’s death, allegedly due to delay in providing her with a stretcher.

The family said that the ward boy was not giving a stretcher, even to the duty doctors, to shift the patient from ward to ICU which caused a delay of more than one hour which led to the patient's death.



“My aunt Geeta Sharma, resident of Guru Nagar, was admitted to hospital on Friday morning, due to skin disease. Her condition started deteriorating in the evening and doctors suggested shifting her to the ICU on the fifth floor. We reached to casualty to get a stretcher to shift the patient but ward boys there refused to give one, saying that duty staff on the floor will give stretcher,” Vijay Sharma, patient’s nephew said.



He added that the ward boys were so rigid that they didn’t give stretchers to the duty doctor for more than an hour.

“They finally gave a stretcher after we lodged a complaint with the CMO, but by then it was too late and the patient succumbed before reaching ICU. We will lodge complaints with the CM Helpline and with hospital administration as staff’s irresponsible behavior resulted in my aunt's death, “Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of hospital, Dr PS Thakur said that he didn’t receive any complaint or information on the matter. “I will check about the same and will act against the staff if the complaint is found to be correct,” Dr Thakur added.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:21 PM IST