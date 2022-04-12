Indore: RTO to home deliver licences to senior citizens

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Amid complaints by applicants of not getting their driving licences for months, RTO has taken an initiative to facilitate senior citizens by providing their licences at the doorstep.

RTO officials have decided to send the driving licences of senior citizens to their homes through their employees or even by personal efforts so that citizens do not have to come to the office multiple times.

RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi has asked the officials to take steps to provide this facility to senior citizens on priority, including priority in processing their applications. More than two dozen cards have been sent to the doorsteps of the senior citizens in different parts of the city.

Officials and employees are taking phone numbers of the senior citizens and not only driving licences but renewed licences, registration cards are also been sent to them.

“We are trying to facilitate the senior citizens in a way that they will not have to come to the office again. Employees are taking their phone numbers and address so that they can be called for any requirement and to send the cards,” ARTO Hridyesh Yadav said.

Officials said that the cards are being sent through the employees and staff on the basis of their residence if a driver lives in the Annapurna area then he can drop the card off to a senior citizen living there.

RTO officials also claimed that they have lowered the pendency of driving licences and cards to a minimum.

“Some pendency was there only because of the scarcity of cards but it has been resolved after receiving blank cards. Now, there is little lpendency as we received about 25,000 applications in the last six months and over 22000 of them have been resolved and are pending dispatch i.e. to be collected by the applicants. Most of the remaining applications are pending at the applicant level and not with us,” Yadav said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:54 AM IST