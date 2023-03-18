Indore: RSS plans to expand its footprint among school, college students 

Dr Prakash Shastri (right), Sangh Chalak of Malwa Prant and Vinit Nawathe, Malwa Prant Karyavah, interact with media on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the centenary celebration of its foundation in 2025, the Malwa Prant (comprising 16 districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has resolved to expand its footprint among youth, especially those going to schools and colleges.

Overall, the RSS is happy with the progress made in the Malwa Prant, said Dr Prakash Shastri, Sangh Chalak of Malwa Prant and Vinit Nawathe, Malwa Prant Karyavah, while interacting with the media on Friday.

Dr Shastri said the RSS has set a target of reaching 1 lakh locations across the country. Since RSS is celebrating 100 years of its foundation in 2025, they are appointing 1,300 ‘centenary expanders’ who will work for the next two years to expand RSS ideology.

‘We are focusing on teenagers and youth who are school and college students. We have school Shakhas and College Shakhas for such students. Also, the number of Professionals’ Shakhas would also be expanded. Bal-Gokulam is another initiative for the children which would be rolled out in the coming days,” Dr Shastri said while answering query about RSS’s expansion in Malwa Prant.

Dr Shastri and Nawathe said that in the last one year RSS succeeded in opening 605 new Shakhas in the 124 Mandals (circles) of the Prant. In all they have started 156 new students' Shakhas, including 117 children Shakhas and 39 Shakhas of the students studying in colleges. The number of weekly shakhas and monthly shakhas have increased by 814 and 762 respectively.

They also informed about the outcome of the meeting of All India Representatives held in Haryana last week.