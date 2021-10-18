Indore: ​RSS path sanchalan from 271 locations

Indore

Thousands of RSS volunteers took out path sanchalan from 271 locations in the city on Sunday. , BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarigya and his MLA son Akash Vijayvarigya also participated in the path sanchalan.

Every year, RSS would take out path sanchalan at the city level, but due to the Corona guidelines, this year it was taken out at RSS branch level.

The volunteers walked on the fixed routes amidst of beating of the drums between 9 am to 10 am.

At many places, people showered flowers on volunteers of path sanchalan. Vijayvargiya and his MLA son Akash, clad in RSS uniform, were seen participating in the march-past at Nanda Nagar area.

On Vijaya Dashami also, RSS had taken out path sanchalan at the branch level in different areas of the city.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:17 AM IST