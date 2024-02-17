Indore: Rs 600 Cr Plan Drawn To Purify Kanha, Saraswati

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the comprehensive plan of Kshipra purification before the onset of Simhastha fair 2028, a plan of Rs 600 crore is drawn for the purification of Kanh and Saraswati Rivers of the city. Under the plan, a 450-km long sewage pipeline will be laid and 11 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be built. Collector Asheesh Singh said the above while holding a review meeting with officers of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), District Panchayat and Pollution Control Board (PCB) here at Collector office on Friday. Collector Singh said that IMC has drawn a project of Rs 600 crore.

This time there is no charge of committing mistake. In a day or two, an expert agency will submit its report. STP plants will be built in gram panchayats and Sanwer also. He said that our objective is to clean Kanh and Saraswati rivers for mega objective of purification of Kshipra River in almost two-and-half years. Besides efforts made by IMC, 11 new STPs will be built and a 450-km long sewage line will be laid down. To check that this time no mistake is committed, an expert from the state government is also called upon.

He will be coming to the city in one or two days. Thereafter, the whole city will be divided into zones and then zone-wise planning will be drawn. Looking at the future need, those areas will also be covered in the plan which is slightly distant from the city. Gram Panchayats are also working in this direction. Pollution Control Board is asked to keep a watch on industrial units which discharge polluted water directly in the Kanh River.